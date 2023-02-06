Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding will be held on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace. More than 100 dishes from 10 countries will be served to the guests at the wedding of the Bollywood couple.

The menu includes Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines. Jaisalmer’s Ghotwan Ladoo will be among the sweets.

Punjabi boy Sidharth has taken special care of his guests from Punjab and Delhi and has made arrangements for spicy food for them.

There will be more than 50 stalls at the wedding with 500 waiters in their dress code. The responsibility of attending to each guest has been given to each waiter.

Two to three dishes will be kept at each stall. Besides, many dishes are on the breakfast and lunch menus.

Around 17 guests have arrived so far from Sidharth Malhotra’s family to attend his wedding to Kiara Advani. Sidharth came with his father Sunil Malhotra, mother Rima Malhotra, brother Harshad Malhotra and others on February 4.

On February 6, his uncle Jaideep Bhalla, aunt Eraseli, grandmother Harcharan Bhalla, niece Avani, aunt Ambika Hora, uncle Ashok Hora, cousins Rohan Malhotra, Momina Noor, Ishita Bhardwaj, Vaibhav Bhardwaj, Arjun Hora, Arjun’s wife Zoya Hora, nephew Adhiraj Malhotra arrived at the wedding.

Siddharth’s grandmother told media that she is very excited and happy. Delhi boy Siddharth’s guest list is said tp be longer than Kiara’s. It includes his mother’s friends as well. These guests have come from Delhi and Punjab.

The couple’s common friend Karan Johar was on the list from both sides. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, film producers Aarti Shetty, Pooja Shetty and many others will attend the wedding.

10 people have come from Kiara’s family so far. These include her father Jagdeep Advani, mother Genevieve Advani, Ishaan Advani and grandmother. Her brother Mishal Advani came on Sunday evening. Apart from this, aunt Sumita Advani, uncle Harish Advani, grandmother Valerie Advani, aunt Shaheen Agarwal, relatives Ishita Advani, Karma Vivaan arrived on February 5.

Kiara’s guest list at the wedding includes people from Bollywood as well as business families. Her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor came with his wife Mira and Karan Johar on Sunday morning. Actress Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta, choreographer Shabina Khan, business woman Jeba Kohli, and actor Ishaan Chandok will also attend the wedding.

The event management company has called a team of waiters from Mumbai and Delhi to maintain the privacy of the wedding. Local people are not being engaged for any work at the wedding.

A team of around 500 waiters has been deployed, of which 200 are from Mumbai. The dress code of white pants and shirt and turban on the head has been decided for the waiters. The event management will be assisted by the hotel staff.

(With IANS inputs)

