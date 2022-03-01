Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal Get Quirky in This Unseen Picture from Govinda Naam Mera

Wishing Shashank Khaitan on his birthday today, Kiara Advani shared a BTS image featuring herself with her ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ director and co-star Vicky Kaushal. Grabbing attention of her fans, the image presents Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before quirky, colourful and fun avatar.

Wearing a funky, multi-coloured co-ord set with neon green shoes and a braided hairstyle, Kiara is accompanied by Vicky sporting a cool hooded jacket and Shashank Khaitan in an all white look with a cap.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara Advani shared the picture, saying, “If you’re wondering why we’re dressed like this then pls take it up with the birthday boy! @shashankkhaitan May the swag always be with you."

Advertisement

With her impactful performances in films like Kabir Singh and Shershaah, Kiara Advani has been impressing the critics, audience and internet for the past few years. Having recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for the second time, Kiara also received the Smita Patil Global Memorial Award at a very young age.

With an immense fan following owing to relatable performances that have garnered praises from critics and the audience aross demographics- from rural to metropolitan areas amongst kids and old alike - Kiara has emerged as an inspirational icon for the youth.

Currently touted as one of the most popular and busiest actors with multiple projects in hand, Kiara Advani has an interesting line up of films - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, S Shankar’s next with Ram Charan - amongst many other unannounced projects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.