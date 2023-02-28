News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Kiara Advani Blushes as Sidharth Malhotra Blows Kisses; Video Goes Viral

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra did not shy away from showing some love at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. The actors, who tied the knot earlier this month, won big awards at the prestigious awards show. While Kiara was awarded the Star of the Year, for her performances in Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Govinda Naam Mera, Sidharth took home the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in Shershaah.

While accepting her award, Kiara thanked everyone who was a part of all her four movies. She gave a special shoutout to her ‘husband’ Sidharth and he instantly blew kisses at her. Kiara couldn’t help but blush. Soon after she wrapped her speech, Sidharth walked on stage and gave Kiara a tight hug. Watch the video below:

Speaking exclusively with News18 Showsha after the win, Kiara said, “I feel very grateful. It has been a very special year. I feel very blessed for the opportunities I’ve received, the films that have released and the love that each of them has gotten from the audience. It began with Shershaah and then came Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Govinda Naam Mera. These films have been unanimously loved by the audience."

Besides winning Star of the Year and Best Actor, Sidharth and Kiara also walked up the stage to join Karan Johar and the team of Shershaah after the film bagged Best Picture. Speaking while accepting the award, Karan thanked Shabbir Boxwala for beginning the journey of Shershaah as well as Sidharth Malhotra. The film-maker and producer expressed, “This film would not be possible without the support and love of Captain Vikram Batra’s family, and Vishal I have to say, that you’ve been such an amazing support. You, your parents, your sisters have all been such a source of inspiration and love for everyone. They actually saw their son, their brother in Sid. There was and there will be no better Vikram Batra than Sidharth Malhotra."

