Kiara Advani Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra: 'I Will Definitely Speak On This...'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been a hot topic of discussion ever since they started shooting for Shershaah. The duo’s strong on-screen chemistry fuelled rumours of them dating and thoroughly enthralled their fans. The rumoured couple has been pictured together several times, which has only made fans speculate more about their rumoured relationship. However, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied any rumour in public.

Some days ago, it was reported by many media houses that the duo has ended their rumoured relationship. But at the screening of Kiara’s latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actress and Sidharth stole the limelight with their adorable gestures, contrary to rumours of their break-up.

In a recent interview with the Navbharat Times, Kiara was asked about her rumoured breakup with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra, to which the actress responded, “I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So, when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now, I am very happy in both my personal and professional life."

In a recent interview with ETimes, she also called Sidharth her favourite co-star and said he is “very handsome." Besides Shershaah, Kiara was recently seen in Bhool Bhoolayaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She also starred in Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo, in which she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha, which is set to release on November 11 this year. It is an action thriller in which the actor will be sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. He’ll also be appearing in Indra Kumar’s Thank you.

