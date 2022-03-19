Kiara Advani Calls Juhi Chawla 'Aunty', Is Assured She 'Won't Kill' Her

Bollywood star Kiara Advani in a recent interview referred to actress Juhi Chawla as aunty, as she heaped praises on the Darr actress. During the conversation, Kiara shared that Juhi is her father Jagdeep Advani’s childhood friend.

In an interview with Social Media Star With Janice, the hostess pointed out that she called Juhi aunty, posy which Kiara chuckled and added that she doesn’t think that Juhi will ‘kill’ her for it. Kiara also spoke about how she is related to late actor Ashok Kumar.

As she revealed about the unknown facts, the ‘Laxxmi’ actress revealed the atmosphere she grew up in was in contrast to her career. Kiara shared that she didn’t listen to any ‘filmi stories’ growing up. Talking about Juhi Chawla, Kiara shared that Juhi was always grounded and that she never felt that the Arjun Pandit actress was a ‘huge film star’ because of the same reason.

When talking about her experiences of meeting film actors, Kiara said, “My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met… except for Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), who is my father’s childhood friend."

At this point, Janice said, “You just called her Juhi aunty!" Kiara responded, “I don’t think she will kill me. She was the only person I met. She is very grounded. I never felt that she was a huge film star, and she was just like my parent’s friends. We would meet at birthday parties. I would be dancing and choreographing dances with her kids. I was one of those kids. All of them would be my backup dancers. That would be the extent of the filminess."

Kiara also talked about her connection with late veteran actor Ashok Kumar, Kiara said, “Basically, my grandfather got re-married and my nani (grandmother), who he got remarried to, is the daughter of Ashok Kumar. So by marriage, I am related to Ashok Kumar. My grandfather’s brother is Saeed Jaffrey. But the sad part is, I have never met either of them. I got to know more about them, once I started telling my parents that I wanted to get into films."

Kiara made her acting debut with the comedy film Fugly (2014),and she went on t feature in hit films like Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and Shershaah, among others.

On the professional front, Kiara has a number of projects the pipeline including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Govinda Naam Mera.

