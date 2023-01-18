Home » News » Movies » Kiara Advani Calls Sidharth Malhotra 'India's Majnu' Amid Their Wedding Rumours

Kiara Advani Calls Sidharth Malhotra 'India's Majnu' Amid Their Wedding Rumours

Kiara Advani was also snapped by the paparazzi on Wednesday night as she arrived for Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu's screening.

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 17:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Several media reports claim that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot on February 6. (Photo: Viral Bhayani and Instagram)
Several media reports claim that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot on February 6.

Amid their wedding rumours, Kiara Advani attended Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu’s screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Hours after watching the film, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress took to her Instagram handle and reviewed her rumoured beau’s movie. She heaped praises on Sidharth and called him ‘India’s Majnu’.

“An outstanding performance from India’s Majnu! Must Must watch! A beautifully executed film. Huge congratulations to the entire team," she wrote as she tagged Sidharth and Rashmika Mandanna among others.

Kiara Advani reviews Mission Majnu.

Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). Besides Sidharth, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20.

Meanwhile, Kiara was also snapped by the paparazzi on Wednesday night as she arrived for Mission Majnu’s screening. She sported a simple white cropped tank top clubbed with wide-leg pants and looked gorgeous as ever. However, as Kiara posed for the lenses, some of the shutterbugs started shouting ‘February 6’ to which the actress could not stop blushing. She even smiled when one of the paparazzi further shouted, ‘hum bahut excited hai (we are very excited)’.

For the unversed, several media reports claim that Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot in February this year. Reportedly, the two actors stars will have a royal wedding at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 and their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively. However, when News18 Showsha asked the Shershaah stars’ respective teams about the rumoured wedding dates, they neither confirmed nor denied it.

first published: January 18, 2023, 17:40 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 17:40 IST
