Kiara Advani Defends Karan Johar Against Nepotism Accusations, Kartik Aaryan Pays Full Attention

Kiara Advani defended Karan Johar over the accusations of nepotism. The actress, in a recent interview, said that the filmmaker has been wrongly blamed for it, adding that he gave her the opportunity to work with him even when she was ‘nobody’ in the industry. Her defense came while she was seated beside Kartik Aaryan and promoting their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The actress has so far worked with Karan in the anthology Lust Stories. She went on to feature in Dharma Productions backed Kalank, Good Newwz and Shershaah. She will soon be seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo, backed by the same house.

Speaking with Film Companion, Kiara credited Karan and Manish Malhotra for taking her under their wings when others didn’t believe in her. “He gets so much hate for nepotism and all of that but to be really honest, he took me when I was a nobody and nobody told him to (take me). I was with a particular agency that was very close to him at that time and they never pushed my name to work with him. But that would have been a much easier way but it took a random party, a random night for him to see me and call me the next day and say, ‘You know what, I am making this film and I really feel like there’s this innocence about you that I want to tap into. Would you like to come and hear it?'" she recalled.

“First, I was like Karan Johar is calling me but people always have this thing that there’s this nepotism, it must be there, I am not saying it’s not there but these are people who are so supremely successful but they didn’t have that apprehension, they didn’t approach me like that. They didn’t only because I was successful. There are people who come to you who are only successful," she recalled. Through her defense, Kartik was seen paying attention to everything she was saying.

He also added that it is sad when people approach him only after he became successful. He pointed out that they reached out to him not because of the person he is but because of his popularity. “You get scared also that tomorrow if I am not successful, they will not be with me and so you don’t know how, when and who to trust specifically because of this reason all the more," he confessed.

Kiara and Kartik have been going all out to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is the sequel to the hit 2007 which originally starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases on May 20.

