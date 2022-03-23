Kiara Advani Dodged Question About Sidharth Malhotra Accompanying Her During Maldives Trip

Every time rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make a public appearance together or react to each other’s social media posts, they send their fans into a tizzy. The duo is reportedly in a relationship for the past few years, but they have remained secretive about it. However, paparazzi have spotted them together on several occasions. Earlier, the two went on a relaxing trip to the Maldives, from where both of them dropped pictures and videos on their social media account. However, they avoided sharing a picture together. With that being said, recently Kiara Advani graced the YouTube talk-show Social Media Star with Janice where she was quizzed about her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress, who made it to the show along with celebrated YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, was asked that at the time she was in the Maldives, she posted beautiful pictures on her Instagram account, so basically who took those pictures? Initially, the actress can be seen dodging the question for some time by taking different names. But then the show host Janice Sequeira went on to ask, “Who else was there?" as she points to one particular picture where Kiara is posing elegantly in the middle of the ocean. Looking at the picture Kiara said, “Fab…What a shot, what a photographer," and went on to say that she sets up a tripod when she goes to such exotic locations, like a Bigg Boss house.

Kiara can be heard saying, “As I reach the Maldives, I set up a tripod like a Bigg Boss ka ghar and to capture these candid pictures. I go to the Maldives to click such pictures." Listening to this Janice said, “You are lying," leaving everyone in splits. Just to give you the background, the particular segment began where Ashish and Janice can be seen teasing Kiara about her rumoured beau Sidharth, who coincidently shared his name with the camera person of the YouTube talk show. The segment concluded with both of them jokingly asking Kiara to hire cameraperson Sidharth so that she doesn’t have to carry the tripod again.

Watch the episode here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotara co-starred in Shershaah.

