After years of dating each other, the Shershaah couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan earlier this month. The dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony have left fans in complete awe. Soon after their wedding, the newlywed couple jetted off to Delhi where they also hosted a reception on Friday night. Now, some unseen photographs of Kiara and Sidharth, seemingly from their intimate reception party in Delhi have surfaced on social media. The event was attended only by their closest friends and family.

In the pictures, widely shared by fan pages across social media, Kiara Advani can be seen dressed in a simple white salwar with a fuchsia pink dupatta. The newlywed looked absolutely stunning in her pink chooda, sindoor and mangalsutra. Sidharth, on the other hand, was dressed in denim and a T-shirt. They appear to have taken photos with their relatives in Delhi.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was a closely guarded event. Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery for her wedding day, whereas Sidharth was dressed in a stunning sherwani.

The couple announced their wedding in a dreamy online post. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai," they wrote in a joint post. The next day, they

shared a dreamy snippet from their royal wedding. The video began with Kiara Advani walking to the stage, where Sidharth was waiting for her. The actress walked out with her brothers with ‘phoolon ki chadar’ over her head. Sidharth looked at his watch and pretended to be waiting for her as she danced on her way. She stepped on the stage while dancing to a rendition of Ranjha from their film Shershaah.

Advertisement

According to reports, the couple will host a second reception for their friends and close associates on February 12 in Mumbai. Their industry colleagues are likely to attend the event, which will be held at the St. Regis Hotel.

Read all the Latest Movies News here