Kiara Advani Gives Baywatch Vibes as She Shares Glimpse of Maldives Vacation

Kiara Advani shared a glimpse into her rejuvenating vacation via Instagram on Tuesday. The 29-year-old actress shared an Instagram Reel on Tuesday, brightening up our social media feeds. The video featured Kiara embracing the golden sunlight as she dipped into the swimming pool. The Instagram Reel also showed how Kiara’s yacht ride was an absolute delight as dolphins jumped out of the water, making for an absolute spectacle.

The actress was certainly feeling relaxed with the proximity to the tropical sunshine. Kiara also channeled her inner Pamela Anderson, as she recorded herself running in slow motion on the beach wearing a white bikini. The Baywatch-inspired moment showed Kiara in her sexy beachwear look. As Kiara ran on the seashore, cloudy skies featured sunshine streaming through the seams creating a dreamy scene. The Instagram Reel featured Matt Simons’ Catch & Release (Deepend Remix Extended Version) music as Kiara shared some of the highlights from her recent tropical vacation.

The Instagram Reel has received over 6,68,651 likes since it was shared earlier on Tuesday. Kiara’s fans and followers have shared their reaction to the Reel in the comments. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote in the comments, “Best.” One of the fans commented, “Beautiful girl with beautiful nature.”

Advertisement

Last weekend, Kiara shared an impressive snapshot from her vacation. The actress was seen soaking in the sunshine as she emerged from the turquoise shade swimming pool. The stunning blend of water and sky saw Kiara in the middle. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kiara added a caption with a hint of wordplay. The caption read, “Seas the day,” which was a contextual twist to the saying seize the day. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her reaction to the picture as she commented, “Wow.” Television anchor and actor Maniesh Paul also wrote in the comments, “What a pic yaa.”

Have you checked Kiara’s latest Instagram post yet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.