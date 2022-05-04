Kiara Advani Gives Shoutout To Kangana Ranaut For Dhaakad in Instagram Video But Later Deletes It

Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were among the many stars who made their way to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party on Tuesday. While the paparazzi pictures gave fans a glimpse of their favourite stars’ ensemble at the party, Kiara shared an inside video with Kangana. In the video, Kiara was seen giving Kangana a big shoutout.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Kiara and Kangana were seen in their best spirits at the party. Both the ladies seem were seen posing for what they thought was a picture but ended up being a video. When they realised that it was a video, Kiara urged fans to not only watch her upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but also go and watch Dhaakad which is releasing on the same day.

“Watch both the movies on 20th May guys," Kiara screamed while the background music played loudly in the background. The video does not seem to be there in Kiara’s story anymore. However, a fan account shared the video.

In Dhaakad, Kangana embraces a fierce avatar. She plays the role of Agent Agni who eyes to track down Asia’s biggest human trafficking syndicate operating from central India’s coal mine. Agni has to crack the case but her memories from her past haunt her during the journey. Sawata Chatterjee, who had become popular as Bob Biswas from Kahaani, plays Kangana Ranaut’s boss in the film while Arjun Rampal dons the villain’s hat.

On the other hand, Kiara’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 blockbuster movie of the same name. The sequel stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the shoes of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan while Tabu plays a pivotal role. Given that the movies are set to clash, it is to see how the audience and box office reacts to each movie.

Meanwhile, also present at Arpita’s Eid party were Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and many others.

