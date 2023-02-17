Home » News » Movies » Kiara Advani Holds Her Parents Jagdeep Advani, Genevieve Advani Close In UNSEEN Wedding Pics

Kiara Advani Holds Her Parents Jagdeep Advani, Genevieve Advani Close In UNSEEN Wedding Pics

An unseen photo from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding has gone viral. The couple tied the knot on February 7 in an intimate ceremony.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 17:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani got married to Sidharth Malhotra recently. Photo Credit: Fan Club
Kiara Advani got married to Sidharth Malhotra recently. Photo Credit: Fan Club

Kiara Advani recently tied the sacred knot with Sidharth Malhotra at an intimate wedding in Rajasthan. Their wedding videos and photos have gone viral in no time. Now fans have come across another beautiful moment from their wedding, where the actress is seen holding her parents’ hands. In the photo, Kiara donned one of her brightest smiles as she held her dad Jagdeep and mum Genevieve’s hands with all love and affection. The trio posed candidly after the garland exchanger ceremony with the groom. While Jagdeep looked elegant in a white kurta, Genevieve twinned with her daughter in shades of pink and white.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Recently, Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal also shared a happy photo with her from the wedding festivities. The brother-sister duo looked all things elegant and dreamy in shades of yellow and white from the sangeet ceremony. Kiara too acknowledged the photo and wrote, ‘I love you,’ with a bundle of heart emojis.

RELATED NEWS

Speaking of Sidharth and Kiara, the couple got married on February 7 in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the presence of their close friends and family. Sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️".

Advertisement

Several Bollywood celebrities sent in their good wishes and love for their union. The wedding was an intimate affair with their close friends and family in attendance. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor along with wife Mira, Kiara’s childhood friend Isha Ambani were among the many people who were a part of their big day. Days after their wedding, the duo hosted a grand-star-studded reception party for the BTown fraternity in Mumbai.

Kiara and Sidharth were always tight-lipped about their romance. The love birds never made it official until the wedding. The duo reportedly fell in love at the sets of their hit film Shershaah.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 17, 2023, 17:01 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 17:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Displays Curves In White Bikini While Holidaying In Kashmir, See The Diva's Sexiest Swimwear Looks

+10PHOTOS

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Share Pictures From Hindu Wedding Ceremony, Check Out Dreamy Photos From Their Royal Wedding