Kiara Advani in White, Sidharth Malhotra in Beige Break the Internet With Their Photoshoot, Take a Look

Fans of Kiara Advani are eagerly waiting for her next venture Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie and Kiara Advani's promotional looks are making heads turn. A few hours ago, the actress shared pictures of her new look as she headed out to promote her movie. In the post, one can see Kiara donning an elegant white hem-length co-ord. The slit of the skirt comes with button embellishment. Moreover, there are buttons on the neckline of her blouse as well as the sleeves. Kiara is striking a side pose in both pictures while also flaunting her mid-riff. To round up her look, the actress went for silver footwear and subtle makeup. The post has amassed a massive engagement ever since it was shared.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Kiara Advani updated her Instagram feed with more pictures in the same attire.

On the other hand, Kiara’s rumoured beau, actor Sidharth Malhotra, too, set the temperatures soaring with his respective photoshoot. Dressed in a beige suit, Sidharth left his fans swooning over him with his handsome looks. Check out his photos here:

On the work front, Govinda Naam Mera is slated to make its theatrical release on December 16, this year. The trailer of the film helmed and penned by Shashank Khaitan was launched on Sunday. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in the movie as Vicky Kaushal's wife.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be reuniting with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film directed by Sameer Vidvaans is slated for a June 29 release. That’s not it, the actress will also be seen in S. Shankar’s directorial RC15 alongside Ram Charan.

Sidharth, on the other hand, has Mission Majnu and Yodha in the pipeline. He will also be making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

Read all the Latest Movies News here