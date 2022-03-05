Kiara Advani Is Beauty To Behold As She Dances With Sister Ishita At Her Pre-Wedding Festivities

Kiara Advani’s sister Ishita Advani is all set to tie the knot and her pre-wedding functions have already begun. On Saturday, the Shershaah actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her sister’s pre-wedding celebration. In the video, Kiaran can be seen dancing along with her bride-to-be sister and their other friends. They danced to several songs Bollywood songs including to The Sky Is Pink song For Aisha. For the occasion, Kiara wore a pink thigh-high slit outfit along with long heels. She kept her make-up minimal and hair loose. Needless to say, Kiara Advani looked perfect as a bridesmaid.

In another picture, Kiara was seen in a shimmery green outfit. She kept her look sans accessorised and tied her hair back into a ponytail. On the other hand, sister Ishita was seen sporting a pink and silver outfit.

Kiara Advani also dropped a video on social media flaunting her pink outfit. “When you’re ready in time to get a reel in (two heart and tipping hand emojis)," she wrote.

Earlier, Kiara had also shared several pictures from Ishita’s bachelorette party. While Kiara, along with the entire bride squad, was dressed in white, the bride-to-be Ishita paired a pop pink blouse with denim for her bachelorette. Sharing the images on her Instagram Stories, Kiara had captioned, “whole heart."

In 2019, Kiara had confirmed through an Instagram post that her sister and Vivan are engaged. ‘#IshitaGotHerKarma’ was the hashtag Kiara used in the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has three projects in her kitty including - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Akshay Kumar, Govinda Naam Mera along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and Jug Jugg Jeeyo which stars Varun Dhawan opposite her.

