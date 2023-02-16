New pictures from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding have surfaced online and it has further confirmed that the couple truly enjoyed their wedding. In the new pictures that are being circulated by fan clubs, Kiara and Sidharth were seen happily posing with designer Manish Malhotra and a few other guests attending the wedding. The couple was seen celebrating with them.

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer. The wedding was attended by only a few close ones from the couple’s families and friends. For the wedding, Kiara ditched the red for a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. She also opted for a customised kaleere with a nod to Sid’s dog. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen looking handsome in a cream sherwani and a dhoti.

Advertisement

The first set of pictures they shared from their wedding ceremony was shared on Instagram soon after their nuptials also broke the internet. Both actors had shared three pictures each, including one of Kiara planting a kiss on Sid’s cheek and vice-versa.

It was followed by a teaser of their wedding, that showed bride Kiara dancing her way towards her groom, Sidharth, who was waiting for the varmala ceremony. The teaser had the song Ranjha from their film Shershaah playing in the background, albeit with changed lyrics. Earlier this week, the couple shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony. The couple opted for a yellow-themed outfit designed by Manish Malhotra.

Sidharth and Kiara returned to Chennai last weekend and hosted a grand reception on February 12. The bash was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. These include Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anupam Kher were also seen at the reception.

Read all the Latest Movies News here