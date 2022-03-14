Kiara Advani Is Too Hot to Handle in Sexy Yellow Gown With Thigh High Slit; See Pics

Kiara Advani showed off her glamorous look at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022 red carpet held in Mumbai on Sunday. The 29-year-old wore a lemon yellow thigh-high slit gown for the occasion. Welcoming the bright spring days, the actress opted for a Dhruv Kapoor creation. The evening gown came with a glittering sequined look and a halter neck with a plunging front. The yellow gown featured barely-there straps that connect on the back to create a criss-cross effect. The gown also came with a floor-sweeping train, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating her frame.

Kiara styled her hair in a sharp pulled back braid. For make-up, the actress chose to go for a dewy look with sharp contouring around the cheekbones giving her face a sharp lift. Kiara wore the sultry gown with a pair of strappy stilettos and accessorised her look with chunky gold and diamond studs.

Kiara’s stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared the pictures from the studio photoshoot to Instagram as she added in the caption, “Heat waves." The caption was followed by an array of fire emoticons.

This is not the first time Kiara has opted for a thigh-high slit gown. In February, Kiara graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine wearing a silver sequined Fjolla Nila creation. The backless gown came with a criss-cross strap in the back and featured a halter neck effect in the front. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of crimson red Christian Louboutin stilettos and Cartier jewelry. Styled by celebrity stylist Edward Lalrempuia, Kiara had opted for a similar braided hairstyle and dewy make-up for the cover look.

Kiara’s recent sartorial choices for evening looks are certainly a blend of sexy chic designs. The actress certainly loves a thigh-high slit moment. In her recent Instagram Reel, the actress was seen flaunting her legs in a bright pink gown.

What are your thoughts on Kiara’s recent red carpet look?

