Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'Honoured' to Perform at the Opening Ceremony of Women's Premiere League

The opening ceremony of the first Women’s Premiere League, in India, saw stars such as Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon take the stage and charge up the audiences. Kiara took to social media to share glimpses of her performance and penned a note of gratitude along with it. The actress performed some popular songs such as Rangisari, Tera Mukhda and Bijli. She took to Instagram to write, “Humbled and honoured to perform Live at the first ever Women’s Premier League in India! A truly memorable moment for cricket lovers! #WPL #Proud #ChakDeGirls #ChakDeIndia looking forward to all the matches "

She looked electrifying in a pink shimmery dress.

Kriti, too, shared a post on social media giving a glimpse of her performance. She penned a long note which read, ““Aasmaan ka swaad hai, muddatton ke baad hai" It was an honour and a privilege to perform at the opening ceremony of the first ever Women’s Premier League! Cricket has always been looked as more of a male sport and I’m so happy and proud that the women cricketers are getting opportunities, platforms and validation that they have always deserved! WPL, which has been organised at a huge level and is being aired in 47 countries, is truly a symbol of change and progress. ♥️Thank you BCCI @wplt20 for making me a small part of the celebration of this change!! ✌️"

The opening ceremony of the Women’s Premiere League took place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on the evening of Saturday, March 4. The tournament is women’s cricket’s equivalent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is among the biggest women’s sporting leagues in the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be seen in ‘Adipurush’ alongside Prabhas. She also has ‘Ganapath’ opposite Tiger Shroff in her pipeline. Apart from these, Kriti will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She will also be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film with Shahid Kapoor. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan and Ram Charan’s next film.

