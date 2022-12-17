Kiara Advani Makes Fans Go 'OMG' As She Flaunts Her Curves In Red Bralette and Bodycon Skirt

Kiara Advani never fails to impress all with her too-hot-to-handle pictures. Each time she drops something on social media, she leaves her fans in complete awe. On Saturday too, the Govinda Naam Mera actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of drop-dead gorgeous pictures. In the clicks, she was seen posing in a red bralette and bodycon skirt. She opted for minimal accessories and kept her make-up simple. Sharing the pictures, Kiara dropped a Santa emoji in the caption.

Soon after the clicks were shared, fans and followers flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. While one of the social media users called it a ‘morning attack’, another fan wrote, ‘looking pretty’. “You are a most beautiful and humble person in this world really I m ur very big fan," a third comment read. Check out Kiara Advani’s post here:

Kiara Advani is currently promoting Govinda Naam Mera, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, December 16. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar among others and received mixed reviews from all. Next, Kiara will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Kahani with Kartik Aaryan and RC15 with Ram Charan. Last month, it was also reported that Kiara will be seen soon collaborating with Vijay Lalwani for a heist thriller that is tentatively titled Lamb. Back then, a report by PeepingMoon claimed that Kiara will only start shooting for the project around February next year as she will be occupied with the wedding celebrations with Siddharth Malhotra prior to that.

On the personal front, Kiara Advani’s wedding reports with Sidharth Malhotra have been making headlines for a long time now. Several media reports the two actors will tie the knot in January 2023 in Chandigarh. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

