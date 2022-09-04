Kiara Advani on Working With Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha: Our Pairing Really Worked Well

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have come together for another film after the massive success of their previous film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Titled Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and will see the actors paired with each other again. They have also started the shooting for the same.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up about working with Kartik once again and said she is excited about the same. “Fortunately, our pairing (Kartik and herself) really worked well in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. We started off on such a great note. We’ve begun to prep for the film and will be shooting later this month together. I’m excited to be working with him once again! It’s a love story, my favourite genre, where I play Katha, and he plays Satya. My last was Kabir Singh, which everyone loved," Kiara told Hello! India.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rz5ZuWI6XxA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Talking about the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara added, “It was just so overwhelming for the entire team. We worked on it for three years, even during the pandemic. Everyone was happy with the result. It was incredible to be a part of a family comedy that also has an element of horror and was part of a well-known franchise. This year’s highest-grossing film has given the industry hope!"

Kiara also delivered another superhit film this year titled Jugjugg Jeeyo. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor among others.

Meanwhile, Kartik recently took to social media to share a photo of the ‘Mahurat’ shot of Satyaprem ki Katha. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Freddy, Shehzada and Captain India. Kiara, on the other hand, has Govinda Naam Mera in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here