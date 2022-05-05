Kiara Advani Opens Up About Her Role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Says 'I’m Not Stepping Into Someone’s Shoes'

The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 intrigued fans but some of them were also worried about the fact that it is a remake of a cult classic film. Leading it will be Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani instead of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Kiara will be playing the character of Reet who gets possessed by the spirit of Manjulika, a character that was immortalised by Balan in the first instalment. However, the Shershaah actress said that she is not stepping into someone’s shoes in this film.

In an interview with Mid Day, she said that she tried to retain the essence of the original film. On being asked whether she feels the pressure as she picked up the reins, she answered, “I am not playing the character thankfully. It is not a remake, so I’m not stepping into someone’s shoes. We tried to do the best with the story we have. I am still that scared child who watched the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa in the theatre with her eyes half-closed." “I wanted to do the film because a genre like that could be transformed into a family entertainer."

The actress also added that except for a few things like the name of Manjulika, the storyline is completely new. She said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa being a cult classic, one can only get inspired while making the second part.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The film will have a theatrical release on May 20.

