Kiara Advani Pays a Visit to Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra at His Residence; See Pics

Amidst reports of their breakup, and their patch-up in the media, Jugjugg Jeeyo actress Kiara Advani was spotted today at rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra’s residence in Bandra. The actress was seen sporting a blue shirt with black hood, and black jeggings at her Shershaah co-star’s Bandra residence. She was on a call, as she made her way to his place. See the pictures here:

The actress’ was quite covert is making her way to Sidharth’s residence, but paps did capture her on their cameras. However, the actress’ face was not visible. Well, looks like the two would get to catch up, and spend some quality time together.

Kiara currently has been keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, where she will be sharing screen with Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli is leading roles. A song from the film, Dupatta, released today.

A recent report claimed that Karan Johar played cupid in the couple’s patch up. A source had told BollywoodLife, “Karan Johar, who is extremely close to the couple too, was not very happy with the news of their separation and he decided to sort it out between them. Sidharth and Kiara were very much in love and so they gave it one more chance to each other and their fans couldn’t be happier." The two attended KJo’s bash, and were spotted dancing together, and even left the party together- making fans super happy.

It was also said that the Shershaah actors had decided to sort their differences after Kiara invited Sidharth for Bhool Bhuliayaa 2’s screening. “It all happened when Kiara called up Sidharth to invite him for the screening of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. They can’t stay without each other; they realised that it was a mistake and they’d been rather impulsive to say to each other that they’re closing the chapters on their love scene. The call was quite emotional. The rest, as they say, is history," a source told ETimes.

