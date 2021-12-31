Kiara Advani Posts Pic of Her 'Moods' from Romantic Vacay With Sidharth Malhotra; See Here

Kiara Advani is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra often make headlines for their rumoured romance. The two recently headed for a romantic vacation to ring in New Year 2022 together. Kiara and Sidharth were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning.

Now, the actress has shared a cute picture from her getaway. In the photo, Kiara showcases various facial expressions as she captioned it: “Moods for the last day of 2021".

Kiara and Sidharth recently impressed the audience with their crackling chemistry in Shershaah. If a recent report in BollywoodLife.com is to be believed then the two are seemingly ready to come out in public about their relationship. While reportedly their relationship is said to be in the ‘nascent stage’, they might surprise fans by following the footsteps of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who recently tied the knot. Most likely wedding is not on their cards immediately, however, they are reportedly done with introducing each other to their parents.

There has been strong speculation about Sidharth and Kiara being more than close friends. In November, Sidharth opened up about his wedding plans. “I feel it is something that will take its course. That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script, or cast ready for that. As and when it happens, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know," Sidharth told Hindustan Times.

