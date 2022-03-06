Home » News » Movies » Kiara Advani Puts 'Nazar Ka Tikka' on Sister Ishita Advani, Dances Her Heart Away at Her Wedding

Kiara Advani Puts 'Nazar Ka Tikka' on Sister Ishita Advani, Dances Her Heart Away at Her Wedding

Kiara Advani with her sister Ishita Advani
Kiara Advani with her sister Ishita Advani

Bollywood star Kiara Advani set the dance floor on fire at her sister Ishita Advani's wedding on Saturday.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 06, 2022, 08:17 IST

Actress Kiara Advani’s sister Ishita Advani tied the knot with Karma Vivan on Saturday. The actress shared inside glimpses into her sister’s big day on Instagram. For the wedding, Kiara opted for a bright orange lehenga which she teamed with a choker neckpiece. She kept her hair tied in a bun.

In one of the pics, shared by Kiara on her Instagram Stories, the actress can be seen applying ‘nazar ka tikka’ on her sister Ishita who is dressed as a bride. Ishita looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga.

Kiara Advani looks stunning as she reveals her look for her sister’s wedding.

Kiara Advani poses with her sister Ishita Advani on latter’s wedding day.

Kiara Advani applies ‘nazar ka tikka’ on sister Ishita Advani on her wedding day.

Kiara also shared glimpses of her dance performance. She and the other ladies danced their hearts away to a popular Punjabi track. Kiara also shared a reel video separately showing off her look for her sister’s pre-wedding ceremony. She captioned it, “When you’re ready in time to get a reel in."

Meanwhile, Kiara has been in the news for her own rumoured wedding with her Shershah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. There has been strong speculation about Sidharth and Kiara being more than close friends. In November, Sidharth opened up about his wedding plans. “I feel it is something that will take its course. That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script, or cast ready for that. As and when it happens, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know," Sidharth told Hindustan Times.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra often make headlines for their rumoured romance. The duo had previously travelled to the Maldives to ring in the new year giving rise to speculation about their relationship status. Their insane onscreen chemistry in Shershaah also added fuel to the fire.

During an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth addressed his equation with Kiara, as well as what he likes about her. After hearing that a fan wanted him and Kiara in a ‘hardcore romantic’ film, he said, “Absolutely. The love that we have gotten for Vikram and Dimple on screen, also because we’re limited, it’s the first time we’re working on a love story… it’s got that classic vibe. She brings in a great number of emotions and climax to the film. I think because it’s true, that’s why people are connecting. Hopefully, it’s a matter of time of picking a correct script and a correct director, we’ll hopefully come back with a love story, soon."

first published: March 06, 2022, 08:15 IST