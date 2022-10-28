Kiara Advani Quits Ashtosh Gowariker's Karram Kurram for This Shocking Reason?

Ashutosh Gowariker is known for his out-of-the-box films like Lagaan, Swades and Jodhaa Akbar. The filmmaker, who has been around for almost three decades, have dabbled in all kinds of genres. Following that trajectory, Gowariker had announced his next project delineating the success story of FMCG chain brand Lijjat Papads titled Karram Kurram that would be helmed by Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla. Kiara Advani, who has emerged as one of the top actresses of the country owing to the acclaim of her films like Kabir Singh, Shershah, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, was also roped in to play a prominent part. But now according to the fresh reports, the actress has backed out of the film.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Kiara Advani has opted out of Karram Kurram because she felt the film lacked commercial appeal. The source stated, “Initially Kiara had signed on to feature in Karram Kurram. However, now she has decided to bow out of the same. Apparently, Kiara feels that the film isn’t commercial enough and she does not think that it will be a perfect fit for her as well. So far, the announcement of Kiara backing out has not been made official, but they will definitely announce a new lead once locked."

Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad, popularly known as Lijjat, is an Indian women’s worker cooperative involved in manufacturing of various fast-moving consumer goods. The organisation’s main objective is empowering women by providing them employment opportunities. Started in 1959 by seven Guajarati women in Mumbai with a seed capital of only Rs 80, it had an annual turnover of more than Rs.1600 crore in 2019. It provides employment to 45,000 (in 2021) women across the country.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiara Advani has got a number of exciting projects lined up ahead of her like Govinda Naam Mera, Telegu film RC15 and SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite her Bhool Bhulaiya 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan.

