Kiara Advani Reaches Jaisalmer With Manish Malhotra Ahead of Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani has reached Jaisalmer with designer Manish Malhotra ahead of her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. It is reported that they will tie the knot on February 6.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 13:31 IST

Jaisalmer, India

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani has reached Jaisalmer with ace designer Manish Malhotra ahead of her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara can be seen dressed in a white outfit with a pink shawl covering her. She smiled at the paparazzi before entering her car. It is reported that Manish has designed their wedding outfits. Kiara and Sidharth are reportedly going to tie the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer and their pre-wedding festivities will happen on February 4 and 5.

Take a look at the photos and videos:

Reportedly, several big names including Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Isha Ambani, Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others will attend the much-awaited wedding.

Earlier in the day, the actress was seen leaving Mumbai for Jaisalmer with Manish. She flashed her million dollars smile and flaunted her bride-to-be glow.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda seemed to have confirmed Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. She took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she was travelling to Rajasthan for a ‘big fat Indian wedding’. Although the mehendi artist did not reveal anything, it was being speculated that she was visiting Jaisalmer for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Misson Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. This will mark the actor’s web debut. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She has SatyaPrem Ki Katha in the pipeline with Kartik Aaryan and RC15 with Ram Charan.

first published: February 04, 2023, 13:31 IST
