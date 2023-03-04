Having delivered a slew of hits last year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Govinda Naam Mera, actor Kiara Advani has emerged as a force to reckon with. Many, in fact, believe that she has become a top choice for filmmakers and one of the most sought-after names in the Hindi film industry. And her popularity has spilled over on social media too. With more than 28 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most loved Bollywood celebrities on the internet, and conversations surrounding her work and personal life do not seem to die down anytime soon. Interestingly, her wedding picture with actor Sidharth Malhotra broke records and became the most-liked Instagram post in India.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Kiara opens up on the appreciation that continues to come her way and reveals that the love from her fans often gets overwhelming. Quiz her about her reaction to hashtags like #KiaraObsessed and #SidKiara taking over social media, and she says with a smile, “Sometimes, I just feel are we deserving of so much love? It’s such a blessing! It breaks my heart when I’m unable to meet them [fans] in person or reply to them personally due to logistic reasons." She goes on to add, “I don’t know if I’ve gotten enough chances to say this but through News18, I just want to tell them a big thank you for all the love they keep showering on me. It’s truly the reason why I want to do what I’m doing and do it better."

But do these expectations turn into pressure sometimes? “I don’t look at it so seriously," states the actor, who started her career with Fugly (2014). She explains, “But there’s always this hunger and drive to want to do better and more and keep pushing myself and growing. The kind of films that came out last year gave me a lot of love and great reception. That has only motivated me to do what I want to do next and up it for myself hereon. That’s something which is constantly on my mind." So, now, the idea is to remain consistent and not drop the pace. “I keep thinking about how I can give back the love that’s coming to me from my audience. I want to keep entertaining them and give them something more, different and unique so that they feel happy and proud of me," the 30-year-old remarks.

Going forward, Kiara has her hands full with films like Satyaprem Ki Katha with actor Kartik Aaryan and RC15 co-starring superstar Ram Charan. Reports also suggest that she will share screen space with Sidharth in filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s next and will headline a heist thriller titled Lamb. But apart from films, she has a host of endorsement deals coming her way too. Recently, she was announced as the brand ambassador of Slice, thus taking the legacy of actor Katrina Kaif ahead.

Sharing her excitement about it, she says, “I’m very excited. I feel Slice is one iconic brand. Their ads have always been very memorable. They’ve lived up to their ideology in terms of what they want to put out there. The best thing about the brand is that they do complete justice to the mango drink. Be it the texture, the aroma, or the taste, Slice is my favourite and go-to mango drink."

Kiara further continues, “So, when the brand with this kind of a heritage approached me, I was so excited to get on board and be taking the legacy forward. It’s absolutely the best summer drink and as we’re getting straight into the summers, I’m sure everyone is going to be bringing out their Slice bottles." For the unversed, Katrina was the face of the beverage brand for the longest time and has been featured in some of their most popular campaigns over the years.​

