Kiara Advani Recalls Fan Moment With Salman Khan At The Age of 17: 'I Stood There, Gawking'

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani had recently opened up about her fan moment with Salman Khan at age 17 when she met him at Mehboob Studios. Bollywood’s Bhai Jaan is among the lovable actors in the industry with a massive fan following across the globe. The Good Newwz actress recalled that she had met the Kick actor on the sets of a film at Mehboob Studio and was dumbfounded when she saw him outside his vanity van.

Earlier in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kiara had said, “Salman was sitting outside his vanity van, waiting to be called for a shot. I was 17 then and my mom nudged me to greet him. She was shocked when I didn’t say a word. I was struck dumb, literally! I already knew him, but the aura around him was so strong."

Kiara also mentioned that Salman made her comfortable when her mother and the superstar shared their childhood memories. She also mentioned that she stood there, gawking at the superstar. Notably, Salman was the one who suggested changing her name from Alia Advani to Kiara Advani as the industry already has Alia Bhatt.

Kiara made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly. She then rose to fame after the blockbuster hit film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Kiara has also been featured in Kabir Singh, Machine, Good Newwz, and Shershaah. She was also in the Netflix series Lust Stories alongside Vicky Kausha and was part of the Netflix Original film Guilty.

After the re-open of theatres, Kiara returned to the big screen with horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is reportedly the highest-grossing film of the year till now, the film has collected around Rs 137 crore on its 13th day and is continuing to attract the crowd to cinemas.

Kiara will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo helmed by Raj Mehta, which is slated to hit the cinemas on June 24. In her pipeline projects, she is shooting for RC-15 with RRR star Ram Charan and will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera.

