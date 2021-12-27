Kiara Advani Replies to Trolls Months After Video of Elderly Man Opening Door for Her Created Stir

Being a celebrity is not always about living a life full of glamour, dazzling lights, or giving autographs. It is also about never having a moment of privacy. Their life is under constant scrutiny by paparazzi and fans clicking your photos and making videos. Celebs are also trolled mercilessly for little mistakes. Actress Kiara Advani faced a similar incident some time back.

In July, when Kiara was getting down from her car at actor Sidharth Malhotra’s house, an elderly man saluted her while opening the door. Kiara was trolled for making the elderly man salute her. Not to be taken aback, the actress issued her clarification to Bollywood Bubble. The diva told that the man saluting her was very sweet. The actress continued that she had also replied with a bow. Although as per her opinion, since only a picture is clicked without any conversation recorded, no one can guess what is happening with just the visuals.

Kiara was of the opinion that a similar situation happened with a male actor but he wasn’t trolled as much as her. Expressing her point of view, Kiara stated that she doesn’t read such comments. However, when many media houses made this incident a headline, she realized how this incident has been made sensational.

She was further appreciated for standing out with her performance in male-dominated movies like Kabir Singh and Shershaah. The actress was all smiles and mentioned that it feels good to receive such compliments. She feels that as an actor, she has made her personality very transparent which has established her connectivity with the audience.

