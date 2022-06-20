Kiara Advani Reveals How She Steals Kartik Aaryan's Fans

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has done phenomenally well at the box office, and the film is now available for streaming on Netflix. The two promoted the film in different parts of the country and during one of the interviews, Kiara revealed how she tried to ‘steal’ her co-star Kartik Aaryan’s fans with her sweet gestures.

Confessing during an interview with Netflix, Kiara said, “I am pulling Kartik’s fans towards me. On the second day too, I tried to make one of Karthik’s fans my fan. Surely now they will open my fan page tomorrow."

On Sunday, Netflix shared the video clip of the interview on its Instagram handle, and in it, Kartik also confirmed that Kiara was telling the truth and the actor didn’t seem vexed with it.

Advertisement

Kartik said, “She does this a lot. Every time I try to protect my fans from her, she deliberately does something in front of them so that they listen to her and think that she is something more special. She is making my fans her fans."

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has earned 179 crores as of now and is going steady in its fifth week. The film has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood this year.

The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, was released on May 20, and then with every passing day, there was a tremendous boom in the business. The film has so far done a business of Rs 179.31 crore and has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

Advertisement

The film and actors have been getting all the love from the audience. Many have showered the actor with love for their performances in the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.