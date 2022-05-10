Kiara Advani Says 'A Relationship is Between Two People' Amid Dating Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani has been making the headlines lately for her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel of the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer. The actress, however, is also in the news for her rumoured relationship with actor Sidharth Malhotra. A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that the rumoured couple have parted ways. A few days after that, both of them reacted to each other’s social media posts, convincing fans that all is well between the Shershaah co-stars.

Now, in a recent interview with Femina, Kiara opened up about her takes on relationships and said that it is between two people and not a community project. She said, “I love to be in love. I feel like the world is a happier place when people are in love," continuing, “A relationship is between two people; it is not a community project."

The actress further told the magazine that for her, it’s not important to think about what the world is saying. “If I’m in a relationship with somebody, then whatever anybody else has to say is not my problem," she added.

The actors were also seen chatting during Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party that was held last week. Kiara had also reposted Manish Malhotra’s Instagram story featuring her and Sidharth on her social media profile.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The film is all set to hit the screens on May 20. The actress also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul in her pipeline. Apart from this, Kiara will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. Sidharth has also been working on Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He’s also joined Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force.

