Kiara Advani Says Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots Helped Convince Her Parents To Let Her Join Bollywood

Kiara Advani is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. The Kabir Singh actress has indeed had a very memorable 2021 and 2022. In 2021, her film Sherhshaah performed exceedingly well at the theatres and was loved by her fans. In 2022, her performances in JugJugg Jeeyo, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were loved by audiences across spheres, and both these films earned over Rs 100 crores at the box office. Kiara’s OTT release Govinda Naam Mera is also being well received. For the movie’s promotions,Kiara along with Vicky Kaushal and other stars visited the sets of Kapil Sharma Show. During her interaction with Kapil, Kiara will spill the beans on how she got into the business of showbiz.

The special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Vicky, Kiara along with actor Renuka Sahane, Viraj Ghelani and director Shashank

Advertisement

Khaitan. Talking about how the movie helped her, Kiara shares, “It is very natural for parents to worry about their children who want to try their luck in the film industry. Considering they are not from the industry, they were scared for me and were worried about my safety."

“They wanted me to try something other than this profession. But they always knew that acting is something I really wanted to do in my life. I remember I was in school when papa and I went to watch 3 Idiots and you know it is said that films are not just a medium of entertainment but the message they impart can touch the lives of people."

The JugJugg Jeeyo actress added, “And 3 idiots worked like magic on my father and he agreed to support me in this journey. I would really like to thank Raju sir for making such an amazing film."

Govinda Naam Mera is helmed by Dhadak fame film-maker Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar along with Viacom18. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sayani Shinde, Dayanand Shetty, Amey Wagh and Viraj Ghelani. It would tell the story of Govinda Waghmare who finds himself in between his wife Mrs. Waghmare and his girlfriend amid a chaotic backdrop of laughter and thrill. The film premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16 2022.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan and RC15 with Ram Charan. Sidharth, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Mission Majnu. The film is slated for an OTT release on January 20, 2023. He also has Yodha in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here