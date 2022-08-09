Kiara Advani Says Kabir Singh Slap Scene Was 'Blown Out of Proportion': For Me It’s a Love Story

Even three years after its release, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh doesn’t fail to make the headlines. The Arjun Reddy remake received a lot of flak from the audiences for certain scenes and dialogues which were termed sexist and misogynist. One such scene remains Shahid’s character Kabir slapping Kiara’s character Preeti. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the film and said that the scene was blown out of proportion.

Advertisement

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, she said, “For me deep down it’s a love story and the thing about love is that it’s the only thing that will allow you to forgive certain behaviours in life. Relationships are very complex and it’s very easy for a third person, even me, to say ‘get out of that relationship’ if someone has cheated on someone, someone has not been respectful of the other person, has slapped someone. But for two people in that relationship, it is another complication altogether."

Kiara added, “After that slap in the interval scene which was blown out of proportion, she (Preeti) leaves the man (Kabir). You don’t see that, you forget about that. The fact that she comes back at the end when he comes back to her, is when a section wanted that she shouldn’t have taken him back. I feel that’s what made it all heart at the end when they’re confronting each other, and she tells him that ‘you f****ed up’ basically, but at the end of the day this is the love of her life that is in front of her, and she gives in."

Advertisement

The actress stated that when one takes a scene out of the film and blows it out of proportion, then they talk about the scene and have not seen the film in totality.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here