Kiara Advani Says Sidharth Malhotra Is Her 'Favourite' As She Posts Mushy Pic from New Year Bash

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been dating each other for a long time now. Although the two keep their relationship very low key. The couple recently celebrated the new year together in Dubai. They were joined by their close friends Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. Sharing a photo from the party on her Instagram stories, Kiara called Sidharth her ‘favourite’.

In the photo, Kiara looked pretty in a shimmery green dress and Sidharth looked dapper in black. The duo posed with Manish Malhotra. The ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ actress captioned it, “Favourite Malhotras".

Sidharth and Kiara may have been tight-lipped about their romance, but their public appearances speak volumes about their relationship. They are quite often spotted together at parties and events. There are speculations that the two will get married in the first week of February. The wedding will be a big fat Punjabi wedding, but a close knit affair with their close friends and family in attendance.

Sidharth and Kiara reportedly fell in love while shooting for their film ‘Shershaah’. The film based on the life of Vikram Batra, turned out to be a hit and received widespread appreciation. The two recently appeared for a TV commercial together.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sidharth is currently awaiting the release of Mission Majnu. He would be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is slated to release on Netflix on January 20. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’.

Kiara, on the other hand, recently starred in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. The actress is currently shooting for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kartik Aaryan.

