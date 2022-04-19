Kiara Advani Seeks Blessings at Amritsar's Golden Temple, Joins Ram Charan for RC 15 Shoot

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently flew to Amritsar to join the shooting of the Telugu political drama film RC 15 which stars Ram Charan in the lead and is helmed by S. Shankar. The film will be released in three languages, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Also, RC 15 is not the first time that Kiara and Ram Charan will collaborate on a project. They were previously seen together in the 2019 Telugu action thriller Vinaya Vedhiya Rama. Now, a few hours back, the Lust Stories actress shared new pictures on Instagram as she visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

She captioned it, “Gratitude” along with folded hands and sparkle emojis.

Kiara donned a white kurta with a bright yellow dupatta. The gorgeous pictures of the actress garnered more than five lakh likes and thousands of comments from her fans.

Kiara is currently among the top actresses in the Bollywood industry. She rose to fame with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani, and since then, the actress has never looked back. The 29-year-old also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Kiara Advani has been basking in the success of back-to-back blockbusters in Bollywood, and she was last seen on the big screen essaying the role of Dimple Cheema in the war drama Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The film is all set to hit the screens on May 20. Next, the actress has Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. Kiara will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

