Kiara Advani Sets Temperature Soaring in a Black Cut-Out Dress, Watch Sizzling Video

From bold outfits to quirky eyeliner art, Kiara Advani is known for experimenting with her style. Besides impressing her fans with her impeccable acting abilities, the actress never ceases to amaze them with her top-notch fashion sense. On Tuesday, Kiara once again treated her fans with some glamorous shots. In the clip, she can be seen wearing an all-black cut-out slip gown with noodle straps. She donned soft-glam makeup and styled her hair in beachy waves. The actress showcased her look stylishly in a mirror.

Advertisement

In the second video, the actress gave a closer look at her soft makeup in which she can be seen wearing tinted lip shade, mascara and blush.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with the actors Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan, respectively. Kiara garnered a lot of love for both the movies as they did extremely well and were a hit at the box office. The actress has given memorable performances to the audience in her previous movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Guilty, Good News, and Kabir Singh among others.

Up next, Kiara will be seen with Kartik Aaryan once again in Sameer Vidwan’s directorial Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The actress also has Govinda Naam Mera, in the pipeline. The movie is directed and written by Shashank Khaitan, in which she will be starring opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal and others. This film is about a man, Govinda Waghmare, who juggles his time and the love between his wife and girlfriend.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.