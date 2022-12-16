Kiara Advani Sets The Internet Ablaze In Racy Black, Bodycon Dress

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was among the many B-town celebrities who attended the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022. The gala event held on December 13, witnessed the arrival of many popular tinsel town divas including Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sara Ali Khan among others. A showstopper, Kiara set the temperatures soaring with her bold avatar at the ceremony, leaving us gushing at her incredible fashion choices once again. Later, the actress dropped snippets of her glammed-up avatar on Instagram, which caught the attention of her admirers in no time.

Kiara flaunted her perfect curves and svelte figure by getting dolled up in a sleek, black satin bodycon dress. Having a deep plunging neckline, clubbed with detailed panelling, the Kabir Singh actress made our hearts go weak in the fiery avatar. The risque, thigh-high slit, teamed with ruffled patterns, cinched at the waistline, added the extra oomph factor to Kiara’s jaw-dropping outfit.

The actress let her all-black ensemble do all the talking as she sported rosy and dewy makeup, consisting of blushed cheeks and a shade of glossy, pink lipstick. Kiara struck a bunch of swoon-worthy poses for her clicks, flashing her million-dollar smile. The 30-year-old rounded off her lady-in-black outfit with long, open tresses and a pair of high-rise black stilettos. Not to forget, her killer expressions absolutely took over the Internet by storm.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans went gaga over the Bollywood diva’s stylish appearance, dropping bounties of compliments in the comment section, calling her “Awesome", “Beautiful", and “Adorable." Many others dropped red hearts and fire emojis as well.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kiara’s latest movie, Govinda Naam Mera premiered on the big screens today, December 16. Govinda Naam Mera has opened to decent reviews, with some critics calling the 90s masala film a bit overstretched. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the family entertainer film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Kiara is also a part of Sameer Vidwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Karthik Aaryan and Kangana Ranaut. Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled to hit the silver screens, next year in June.

