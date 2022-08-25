Kiara Advani Shares How She Met Sidharth Malhotra for First Time: 'I Will Never Forget That'

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani spoke about her first meeting with Sidharth Malhotra, who almost accepted their relationship in the previous episode of Karan Johar’s popular chat show.

During the episode, Karan asked Kiara, who had come along with Shahid Kapoor, if her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra was different from her film Kabir Singh. “I mean most definitely, this is a movie," said Kiara before “side-tracking" Karan’s question, “Coming back to the one depicted in Kabir Singh… He’s taken it very nicely and smoothly." “Of course, it’s different from Kabir Singh," she later added.

When Karan asked if she was denying her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara said, “I’m not denying or accepting… We are definitely close friends, more than close friends."

Kiara further described her first meeting with Sidharth at the wrap party of Lust Stories. “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other much before we were actually cast for Shershaah. He was, of course, cast. But him and I started talking in…" To this, Karan Johar added, “So, we (Karan Johar and Kiara Advani) crashed the shoot wrap party of Lust Stories at a friend’s house. And, Sid also came to that party and that’s where Sid and you met for the first time." To which, Kiara said, “Casually met."

After listening to this, Shahid Kapoor cheekily said, “Nice that you remember so clearly how you met." To which, Kiara replied, “Of course, I’ll never forget that."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship ever since they co-starred in acclaimed film Shershaah. A few months back, rumours were rife that the duo parted ways after dating for a few years. However, Sidharth soon appeared to dispel the rumours as he attended Kiara’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai. He even hugged her as they were clicked together at the screening venue. They even celebrated Kiara’s birthday together in Dubai with her family.

