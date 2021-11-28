Kiara Advani Shares Reel of Tanzanian Siblings Lip-syncing to Shershaah Song Raataan Lambiyan

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have won the audiences over with their chemistry in war film Shershaah, whixh released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. In the film, even though their romantic track has a limited runtime but the honesty with which Kiara and Sidharth present the real life romance of late Captain Vimram Batra and Dimple Cheema, was commendable.

The song Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah has been a viral hit and many people have been sharing reels video on social media. Kiara also posted a video of Tanzanian Siblings lip-syncing perfectly to the romantic song. Kiara’s shout out to them is very nice gesture on her behalf.

Shershaah depicts the story of Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra (played by Sidharth), who laid down his life during the Kargil War of 1999.

Kiara will be paired opposite Varun Dhawan in family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She reunites with her Good Newwz director Raj Mehta in this film. It also features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. She also features opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Meanwhile, Sidharth has also begun filing for upcoming film Yodha, which will hit the screens on November 11, 2022. He also features in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.

