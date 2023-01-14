Kiara Advani Shares Self-Care Amid Wedding Rumours, SS Rajamouli Says RRR Is Not Bollywood Film

While Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have not confirmed yet if they are getting married next month, the actress’ latest Instagram story has left everyone wondering if preparations have already begun. On Saturday, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her ‘self-care Saturday’. In the selfie, the Govinda Naam Mera actress can be seen winking as she applied a mask under her eye patches. She also covered herself with a red cloth and looked simple yet beautiful.

Kiara-Sidharth Wedding Preparations Begin? Actress Shares Her ‘Self Care’ Glimpse

When India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023 was announced, it left a large section of the audience shocked and disappointed. While they were expecting SS Rajamouli’s RRR to be selected, it was Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show which was chosen as India’s submission to the Oscars. Months after, Jr NTR has now reacted to the same and has mentioned there seems no politics behind the decision.“I don’t think there is a lot of politics going on with what films should go. I think the panel, which is sitting down there knows what they do the best… Hindi has primarily been a national language for a very long time and that’s why it has taken prominence. For us, choose RRR or don’t choose RRR, RRR has already made us proud," Jr NTR told Variety.

Jr NTR Reacts To Last Film Show Chosen Over RRR For India’s Oscar Entry; Here’s What He Says

Rakhi Sawant always managed to be in the headline for some reason or the other. This time the actress surprised everyone with a series of photos, revealing her marriage to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. However, Adil initially denied it and called their Nikah fake. The Bigg Boss sensation claimed that she married Adil last year after three months of dating him. Now, finally, after all of this confusion, Adil has put an end to the controversy, accepting he did tie the knot with Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil’s Family Hasn’t Accepted Her Yet; He Says ‘It’ll Take Some Time’

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most awaited movies. While fans have been eagerly waiting for it, here’s some update on Karan Johar directorial. If recent reports are to be believed, makers of RRKPM are planning to hold the last leg of shooting in March this year.As reported by E-times, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani makers are planning to shoot a special song and a few other sequences in March.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Likely To shoot a Special Song In March

Amid a massive victory at the 80th Golden Globes and strong Oscar buzz, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has made a big statement, saying that his acclaimed magnum opus RRR is not a Bollywood movie. “RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music and dance," Rajamouli was quoted as saying by Republicworld.com. “I just use those elements to move to story forward… If at the end of the film, if you say I didn’t feel it like three hours, then I know I am a successful filmmaker," the director added.

RRR Is Not Bollywood Film, Rajamouli Makes BIG Statement Amid Golden Globe Win for Naatu Naatu

