Kiara Advani Shares Warm Hug With Rumoured Beau Sidharth Malhotra, Fans Say 'Wish They Get Married'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 on Sunday night. The stars, who are rumoured to be dating, received the Critics Best Actor and Critics Best Actress while their film Shershaah bagged Best Film at the awards show. In pictures and videos from the event, Kiara and Sidharth reunited on the red carpet of the event and gave each other a warm hug before they posed for the cameras.

For the prestigious event, Kiara draped a gorgeous sunshine yellow saree with a golden blouse. She tied her hair up into a neat bun and topped it with jasmine flowers. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dapper in a black ensemble. Fans gushed at the sight of their red carpet reunion. Several fans took to the comments section and showered the rumoured couple with love.

“Can never get over them #shershaah," a fan commented. “Kaash ye dono shaadi karle (I wish they get married)," added another. “Just look at them…just adorable," added a third. “Literally made for each other," added the fourth fan. “Smile dekho sidhaart k aate hi kiaara ki (Look at Sidharth’s smile the moment Kiara walked in).

Kiara and Sidharth have been rumoured to be dating for a while although they’ve never confirmed the speculations. They have often spotted taking trips together. Sid was also seen at Kiara’s birthday bash last year. It is to see if Kiara and Sidharth follow Katrina and Vicky’s footsteps and directly tie the knot instead of talking about their relationship.

In November, Sidharth opened up about his wedding plans. “I feel it is something that will take its course. That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script, or cast ready for that. As and when it happens, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know," Sidharth told Hindustan Times.

