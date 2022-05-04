Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Are 'Back Together' After Break; Actor Drops Red Heart on Their Pic

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Karan Johar’s production Shershaah, are going strong together, a new report suggests. Rumour mills had been abuzz with reports of their breakup of late. However, it’s now being reported that Sidharth and Kiara were on a “temporary break" and are now back together.

A source informed India Today.in that Sidharth and Kiara are “very much together" and were, in fact, seen chatting and sharing jokes with each other at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party that took place on Tuesday night.

“Sidharth was recently shooting in Istanbul for the Rohit Shetty cop series. On the other hand, Kiara has had a packed schedule with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions gaining priority. Given their tight schedule, the two had decided to give each other space and time and were on a temporary break. However, they have decided to make things work and are very much together," the source said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kiara has also reposted Manish Malhotra’s Instagram story featuring her and Sidharth on her social media profile. In the post, Sidharth and Kiara are all smile as they pose with Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor. Kiara added a red heart emoji to the photo.

Last night, Sidharth and Kiara were clicked entering Arpita’s party venue together. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Kiara waits for Sidharth as he poses for the paparazzi. Even though the duo didn’t strike a pose together for the paps, they entered the party venue together and were also seen greeting each other. Needless to say, their fans were happy to see them together. One user wrote, “Waiting for long finally the wait is over." Another user commented, “Woww so happy to see them."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.