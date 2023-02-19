Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s dreamy wedding is currently the talk of the town. The lovebirds recently tied the sacred knot at an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. After their wedding, the couple also hosted a grand star-studded reception party in Mumbai. At the event, the duo dished out major style goals in shades of black and white.

Days after their wedding reception, a series of unseen photos of the newlywed couple have now surfaced online from the gala night. Shared by fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Sunday, the two stars can be seen posing together in these pictures. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they posed candidly for the lens. These photos were accompanied by a little note which read, “The STUNNERS @kiaraaliaadvani 💖@sidmalhotra 💖in timeless class black and white at their wedding celebration party with friends in mumbai".

Describing Kiara and Sidharth’s outfits, Manish added, “While he (Sidharth) shimmers in self-black sparkle she (Kiara) shimmers with exquisite diamonds and emeralds; styling them and designing their wardrobe for this very beautiful couple, I love very much for the wonderful human beings that they are 💕has been one of the most memorable journeys for all of us".

Dressed in all shades of pastel, especially pink and ivory, Kiara and Sidharth had a fairy tale wedding on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Sharing dreamy pictures from their big day, the couple wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏"

The wedding was an intimate affair with their close friends and family in attendance. Isha Ambani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Meera Rajput, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta, choreographer Shabina Khan, businesswoman Jeba Kohli, film producers Aarti Shetty and Pooja Shetty were among guests who attended Sid-Kiara’s wedding apart from the couple’s family members.

Kiara and Sidharth always remained tight-lipped about their romance. The love birds never made it official until their wedding. The duo reportedly fell in love on the sets of their hit film Shershaah.

