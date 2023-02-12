Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are hosting their grand reception in Mumbai on Sunday night. While fans eagerly wait for the couple to make their first appearance, pictures, and videos from their reception venue have surfaced to show their reception decor. In the picture, an arrangement of white flowers has been made with the initials S and K placed between the arrangement.

According to a Pinkvilla report, several celebrities will be joining the new couple for the celebration. “Sidharth and Kiara will throw a grand reception party for their industry friends. Everyone right from Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more are all set to attend," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. Besides stars, the media has also been invited to the party.

Advertisement

The wedding reception is taking place a day after they landed in Mumbai. Sidharth and Kiara were seen making their first appearance in Mumbai in matching yellow outfits. Kiara was seen wearing sindoor and her chooda had everyone’s attention.

During their first appearance, the couple gifted the paparazzi a box as a token of gratitude for all the love they’ve given. A picture has now surfaced online showing the insides of the box. The box had a variety of laddoos.

Meanwhile, fans also spotted the couple changing their display pictures. While Sidharth changed the picture to him and Kiara folding their hands while facing each other, Kiara changed her display picture to Sid kissing her after their wedding.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was a closely guarded event. Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery for her wedding day, whereas Sidharth was dressed in a stunning sherwani.

Read all the Latest Movies News here