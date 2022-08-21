Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to Star in Another Karan Johar Film? Duo Seen Outside Dharma Office

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted outside Dharma Productions office on Saturday evening, days after a report emerged that the couple would be sharing the screen space again after the success of Shershaah.

Sidharth and Kiara, who are dating each other, greeted the paparazzi as they stepped out of Karan Johar’s office. Kiara kept it casual in a white t-shirt and a blue denim. She completed her look with white sneakers and a sling bag and kept her hair open. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dapper in a red bomber jacket and black tracks.

A few days back, a report claimed that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra would be reuniting for yet another love story. The duo would reportedly collaborate on a movie tentatively titled Adal Badal, in which the two lead characters’ souls will get exchanged, reported India Today. Not only this, both Kiara and Sidharth would be seen in never-seen-before avatars in the film, which will also reportedly have a lot of special effects.

Earlier, Sidharth and Kiara discussed the possibility of doing a movie together during a live session, which they held on Instagram to mark one year of Shershaah.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra almost confirmed that he is in a relationship with Kiara Advani as he made an appearance on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan, along with Vicky Kaushal.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship ever since they co-starred in acclaimed film Shershaah. A few months back, rumours were rife that the duo parted ways after dating for a few years. However, Sidharth soon appeared to dispel the rumours as he attended Kiara’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai. He even hugged her as they were clicked together at the screening venue. They even celebrated Kiara’s birthday together in Dubai with her family.

