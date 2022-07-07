Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Look Lost in Love As They Get Clicked Together At Airport; Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship ever since they co-starred in acclaimed film Shershaah. A few months back, rumours were rife that the duo parted ways after dating for about a year. However, Sidharth soon appeared to dispel the rumours as he attended Kiara’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai. He even hugged her as they were clicked together at the screening venue.

In the wee hours of Thursday, the rumoured lovebirds were spotted exiting Mumbai airport together as they landed in the city from an undisclosed location. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. Kiara Advani was dressed in a green V-neck jersey that she paired with blue denim and sneakers. She tied her hair in a pony tail and held a grey-coloured bag. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra opted for a blue T-shirt and paired it with white casual trousers. The duo was also wearing masks, keeping Covid protocols in mind.

Kiara, in a recent chat, said that it doesn’t matter whether or not she addresses her dating or breakup rumours. Talking to Navbharat Times about the stories surrounding her personal life, Kiara said, “I had already decided that I will never speak about my personal life, and I have never commented on it. People can assume what they want, I will never confirm or deny because that is the only place in my life which is personal and private." Kiara added that the “negative side" to the same is that “if you don’t say anything people write what they want."

Kiara, whose recently released movie Jugjugg Jeeyo is performing well at the box office, shared that most things that are written about her personal life are not even true. “And most of the times, it is not even true, so you just ignore it and move on. There is more to do in life, so such things, which are not even true, can’t take your time because this will drive you nuts. So I try not to pay attention to such things," she said.

