Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first appearance in New Delhi. Kiara and Sidharth were seen dressed in red for their appearance in Sid’s hometown. The couple landed in the capital a day after their wedding to perform a few ceremonies at Sidharth’s home. Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace.

For more: Kiara Advani Twins With Hubby Sidharth Malhotra In FIRST Pics From Her Sasural, Distributes Sweets

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Shaakuntalam,’ has reportedly purchased a luxurious property in Mumbai after her South counterpart Rashmika Mandanna. Samantha recently posted a photo of the sunset view on her Instagram account that she captured from her current location.

Advertisement

For more: After Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Buys Luxurious Apartment in Mumbai for THIS Huge Amount?

After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is coming to the big screen soon with his upcoming adventure comedy Shehzada. So far the makers have truly amped the craze around the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with its songs and intriguing trailer. Kartik Aaryan revealed the teaser of another song on Wednesday. From the looks of it, it seems like a recreation of Salman Khan’s song Character Dheela from the movie Ready.

For more: Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan Drops Teaser of Character Dheela 2.0; Salman Khan Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Rakhi Sawant fainted and fell down outside Oshiwara Police Station, just a day after filing a police complaint against her husband Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi has accused Adil of assaulting her and taking away her money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge.In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rakhi lost her consciousness while talking to media outside the police station. Adil Durrani has been arrested by Mumbai Police after Rakhi filed the FIR against him.

For more: Rakhi Sawant Faints And Falls Down Outside Police Station After Husband Adil Khan Durrani’s Arrest

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon has spoken out about her past relationship with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The actress revealed that she completely avoided reading anything written about her in the press during that time. Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar reportedly began dating in 1995, after starring together in the 1994 hit film Mohra. According to Raveena, they got engaged in the late 90s. Later, they called it quits.

For more: Raveena 1st Time Talks About Broken Engagement With Akshay Kumar, Says ‘People Have Divorces…’

Read all the Latest Movies News here