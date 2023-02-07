Kiara and Sidharth Are Officially Married; Rakhi's Husband Adil Accused of Abuse, Arrested

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are officially married. The wedding ceremony took place in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, Feb. 7. A close-door affair, families and closest friends only were invited to the ceremony. However, the paparazzi stationed outside have been sharing glimpses of the wedding venue. At the time of reporting, the couple is yet to drop the first pictures from the wedding.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer Nadeem Zafar Zaidi held a press meet in Delhi and talked about the ongoing dispute between him and his wife, Aaliya aka Zainab aka Anjana Kishor Pandey. The lawyer made some shocking about Aaliya, accusing her of still being married to her first husband. He also accused Aaliya of faking her date of birth, as it differs in her marksheet and passport. The new allegations were made after Aaliya’s lawyer said that Nawazuddin and his family members ‘ensured no food, bathroom is given to my client.’

Family Man 3’s release date is finally out! Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Manoj Bajpayee-led The Family Man was released in 2019, and instantly became a favourite with the audience. In a video posted on his official Instagram handle, Manoj Bajpayee is seen speaking about him coming back to the audience with his “family." The actor penned the caption as," “Family" ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara?"

Kiccha Sudeep spoke about his Twitter feud with Ajay Devgn over the national language subject at the CNN-News18 Bengaluru Townhall on Tuesday. Sudeep said he considered the matter closed as it was “a matter of perspective". He said in a lighter vein that Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol had always been his favourite actress. “I would love to work with her someday, I can’t have her husband hate me," he said in jest.

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan has been arrested by Oshiwara police in Mumbai. He was detained from the actress’ residence on Tuesday morning and was arrested after hours of questioning. Reportedly, Adil has been arrested under IPC sections 406, 420 and 377. Earlier today, Rakhi Sawant issued a voice statement and claimed that Adil was at her place when the Oshiwara Police arrived and arrested him. Rakhi also admitted that she had filed an FIR against Adil and accused him of thrashing her.

