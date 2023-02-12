Home » News » Movies » Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Reception: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Attend Bash in Style

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Reception: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Attend Bash in Style

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted their reception in Mumbai on Sunday. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rohit Shetty, and more attend.

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 23:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Ajay Devgn and Kajol hug newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at their reception. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Ajay Devgn and Kajol hug newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at their reception. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are hosting a starry reception in Mumbai on Sunday night and several Bollywood stars have made their way to the party. One of the first few guests was Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who welcomed Kiara and Sidharth with warm hugs. Kajol and Ajay opted for classy looks, while Kajol draped a saree and Ajay opted for a formal black outfit.

Also attending the bash was Rohit Shetty. The ace director, who is working with Sidharth on the web series Indian Police Force, was seen wearing a crisp black suit. Rohit had a bandage around his injured fingers. The wedding reception was also attended by Abhishek Bachchan and Anupam Kher.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was a closely guarded event. Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery for her wedding day, whereas Sidharth was dressed in a stunning sherwani.

