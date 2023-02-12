Actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are hosting their wedding reception on Sunday in Mumbai. The reception is expected to be massive, considering it is among the first big Bollywood wedding receptions to be held after the Covid-19 pandemic. While fans are hoping to see Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, we are curious to see if Salman Khan makes his way to the bash as well.

The actor has a busy Sunday night owing to Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale. The actor will be announcing the winner of this season, which is likely to end only around 12 am (like we’ve seen in the previous seasons). While we are hoping to see Salman Khan make his way to the reception later in the night, we’d be heartbroken to see him miss it. After all, he was among the first ones to have given us the happy confirmation about Kiara and Sid’s wedding.

For the unversed, last month, when Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna made their way to Bigg Boss 16 to promote their film Mission Majnu, Salman teasingly congratulated Sidharth on his wedding. Sid was left speechless and even seen blushing after Salman wished him.

According to a Pinkvilla report, several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan among others will be joining the new couple for the celebration. “Sidharth and Kiara will throw a grand reception party for their industry friends. Everyone right from Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more are all set to attend," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. Besides stars, the media has also been invited to the party.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer in presence of their family members and close friends. The duo released their first wedding pictures late at night on the same day and left fans in complete awe. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

As for Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam are competing for the Bigg Boss 16 winner’s trophy.

