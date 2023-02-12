Actress Alia Bhatt attended Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception. The actress, who starred with Sidharth in Student of the Year and Kapoor and Sons, made her way to the bash wearing a gorgeous saree. Alia attended the reception sans Ranbir Kapoor. However, the new mom had Ayan Mukerji for the company.

While Alia posed solo for a few pictures, she was seen posing with the Brahmastra director as well soon after. A few moments later, Neetu Kapoor made her way to the party. The actress, who worked with Kiara on Jugjugg Jeeyo last year, was seen wearing a printed salwar kameez.

Apart from Alia and Neetu, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anupam Kher were also seen at the reception. Several celebrities are expected to attend the bash. These include Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, and Karan Johar, among others.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Soon after they shared the first pictures from their wedding, Alia took to her Instagram Stories and shared a sweet congratulatory note for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani after their wedding. The actress shared Kiara’s wedding pictures post and wrote, “Congratulations you two." Kiara and Sid thanked Alia for her wishes. Neetu also gave the couple her blessings.

Meanwhile, Alia has taken a break from the spotlight since she embraced motherhood. The actress welcomed her daughter Raha with Ranbir Kapoor in November last year. While the couple shared the first glimpse in November last year, the couple has decided to keep the little one away from the cameras for a little longer. On the work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra. She has her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone in the pipeline.

